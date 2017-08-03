Maben Post Office gets Facelift

By Terry Harpole

MABEN — Last week, people coming to the Maben Post Office or even driving by might have noticed work going on outside.

The first post office in Maben was opened in 1888, with the late William Cummings serving as postmaster.

Maben has had many postmasters since 1888, including the late Mary Holland, whose brother, Bill Holland, was mail carrier for a number of years. Others included Christine Harpole Douglas, the late Hubert Scrivener and two different Dewberrys.

In the last few years, the federal government has chosen to close many post offices, and cut hours and staffs.

But, in the middle of all these cuts, the Maben Post Office is still serving the people, as Stephanie Allen and others strive to please customers in any way they can.

The Maben Post Office is not classified, by government standards as a First-Class Building, which means the building is not owned by the government.

Years ago, the post office was located on main street, and the building was owned by the late Archie Reed, who, also with his wife, Birdie Thomas Reed, owned the old drug store. He was the president of the board of Maben Home Bank for many years.

Like other small towns, many changes have come to Maben, including what happens to be the Maben Post Office.

A former Maben resident, Louis “Red” Williams, came back home to join his mother’s grocery business, eventually building a new modern Big Star supermarket.

Before Williams Big Star closed at its old location and built at a new place on the corner of Turner Street and Second Avenue, Williams built a new post office building and became the new landlord.

The Maben Post Office might not be classified by government standards as a First-Class Building, but the staff still provide their customers with first-class service.

As owner and landlord of the Maben Post Office, Williams is not responsible for all things at the post office, but he does do things like keeping the appearance of the building looking good.

For example, last week, the flagpole received a fresh coat of paint and new stripes were painted in the parking lot. When Williams was physically able, he would often be on the site when this work was being done. But, now, he gets in contact with people to do the job and often can be seen riding by checking on it.

The people of Maben have always been and are still proud of the