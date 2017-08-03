Maben Auction Draws Large Crowd

By Terry Harpole

MABEN — Many people from Maben and other areas attended an interesting auction here Saturday morning.

Cook Auction Co. from Columbus conducted the auction at the old Hamilton Feed Mill building on Highway 15 North. The building has been closed for years and was owned by the late Bob Ratliff, who had retired from Mississippi State.

People were parked at the building and across the highway. Many items were being sold, and people could buy hamburgers, drinks and other refreshments.

As in any event such as this, Maben police officers were patrolling, and attending, to be sure there was no danger to the public