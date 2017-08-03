Jobless Rate Increases to 6.9 Percent

From Staff Reports

UnemploymentJune08-02

Webster County’s unemployment rate increased 1.1 percentage points to 6.4 percent in June.

June’s unemployment rate was the highest since the 6.5 percent recorded in January. The county’s jobless rate went up from the revised 5.3 percent in May but is a full percentage point lower than in June 2016, when the rate was 7.4 percent.

Mississippi Department of Employment Security statistics from 1990 forward show the county’s highest unemployment rate for June came in 2002, when it reached 18.7 percent. The lowest rate for that period was in 1998, when it dropped to 5.5 percent.

The number of unemployed Webster Countians grew in June by 40 to 250. The labor force, which is made up of everyone who has a job or is looking for one, fell by 70 to 3,820.

The state’s unadjusted unemployment rate was 6.1 percent in June while the national average was 4.5 percent, also unadjusted. Rankin County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month at 4.3 percent while Jefferson had the highest at 16.7 percent.

June jobless rates in adjoining counties:

• Calhoun, 5.2 percent.

• Grenada, 5.5 percent.

• Choctaw, 5.6 percent.

• Montgomery, 6.1 percent.

• Chickasaw, 6.5 percent.

• Oktibbeha, 7.1 percent.

• Clay, 8 percent.