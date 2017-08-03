ECOM hosts school supply giveaway

By Daniel Brunty

The Webster Progress-Times

The Eupora Community Outreach Ministry sponsored its annual back-to-school and school supply giveaway program Saturday at Cathedral of Deliverance in Eupora.

Around 60 students came out to participate in the program, which provided needed school supplies to all school-aged children including backpacks, binders and other accessories. The supplies were provided by ECOM by way of fundraisers and donations received from local churches over the past few months.

Pastor Jean Bingham began by calling the program to order. Mariyah Moore recited the Scripture for the day. Next, Makaela King led the students in a litany that was themed for back-to-school.

The crowd was given a warm welcome by Laquala Pittman, followed with a presentation by the ECOM youth, who participated in a game-show style quiz of the Lord’s word.

Next, the Mt. Union and Cathedral of Deliverance Praise Dance teams gave the crowd two riveting performances. Everyone in attendance was also treated to the delightful sounds of the Crumble Family, who performed a few musical selections.

Following the offering, the students were given encouraging words from Gibson Street Church of God Pastor Glenda B. Mays.

At the conclusion of the program, the children were divided by grades and were given school supplies. The members of ECOM thank all that helped with this event as well as those who attended.

Eupora Community Outreach Ministry, whose mission is to focus on the needs of children, is encouraging the community’s support and participation through donations. If you would like more information regarding ECOM or would like to make a donation, you may contact Earnestine Marshall at 258-6454.