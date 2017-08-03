District governor visits Rotary Club

From Club Reports

Rotary District 6820 Gov. Bill Walker paid a visit to the Eupora Rotary Club on July 25. Assistant Gov. David Boles of Starkville also attended the meeting.

Waller, of Columbus, is vice president and partner of Brickyard Properties. He and his wife, Lucy Anne, are members of the Rotary Club of Columbus.

Walker discussed district-sponsored events and activities, including a service trip to Mexico next spring in partnership with the organization Heart 2 Heart, and the Rotary Multi-District Conference, which will be June 7-10 in Biloxi. Rotary International’s 2018 convention will be June 23-27 in Toronto.

Walker also discussed supporting and increasing gifts to the Rotary Foundation, which is one of the highest-rated non-profits in the world. He encouraged the club to commit funds toward the eradication of polio globally and work toward earning a Rotary Citation.

Additionally, Walker challenged the club to help achieve one of RI President Ian Riseley’s goals of making a difference by planting a tree for each member by April 22, which is Earth Day.