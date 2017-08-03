Crossway Church offers many weekly activities

From Crossway Church

Crossway Church offers a wide variety of children and youth activities throughout the year but we have a special weekly ministry for all children and youth ages 0-18.

Activities begin each Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the family life center where the children can enjoy various sports, activities, games and fellowship. A snack bar is also available that is stocked with soft drinks, juices, chips, cotton candy and more.

Some of the activities include volleyball, soccer, basketball, pool, hockey, foosball and pingpong. This is an hour of jam-packed fun in an atmosphere that has praise and worship music playing in the background and supervision provided by trained adults. Classes for all ages begin at 7 p.m.

We believe at Crossway that is important to minister to the family as a whole so we offer Sprouts Nursery (ages 0-3), Jesus and Me (ages 4-5), Thrive (ages 6-10), Ezekiel Force (ages 11-18), and adult worship and Bible teaching (college age and up).

We would like to invite you to come and check us out. We are a church that preaches and teaches the truth from God’s Word and first and foremost believes in Jesus Christ being exalted in everything that we do.

If you would like to learn more about our church and its ministries, please feel free to contact us at 662-744-5240 or by visiting us on Facebook at Crossway Church. We are located across the street from McDonald’s in Eupora at 811 Veterans Memorial Blvd. We hope to see you this Wednesday!