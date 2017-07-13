Lott competing in state DYW program

Bryce Callie Lott, 17, is the daughter of Dr. Trent and Karen Lott of Sebastopol; the granddaughter of the Rev. Dewitt and Jane Lott of Eupora,

Jane Massey and the late James Homer Massey of Batesville; and the great-granddaughter of Mrs. B.V. Goodrum of Eupora.

In March of this year, Lott was named Scott County’s Distinguished Young Woman of 2018. There she also received the top award in physical fitness, talent and self-expression.

Lott left to compete in the state Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi program in Meridian on Sunday for the state title of Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi.

The dates for the program in Meridian are Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 8 p.m. Family and friends wish her the very best during this journey.