Local girl to compete in pageant

From Press Reports

Little Miss Choctaw County Harper Lynn Weeks of Eupora will be a contestant in the statewide Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State Pageant finals in Vicksburg on July 22-23.

She is the granddaughter of Jimmy and Charlotte Caffey of Bellefontaine and Glyndale and Vickie Weeks of Ackerman.

Over 200 contestants ages 0-11 will be competing in the state finals to win one of the coveted titles of Little Miss or Mr. Magnolia state.

The Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State Pageant is the largest pageant in the state. It is unique in that contestants are not allowed to wear glitzed-out pageant attire or anything fake, such as hair and spray tans.

The winners of each division will receive a $1,000 cash scholarship for their future educations. Pageant competition will take place July 22 and the crowning ceremonies will take place July 23.

To support your hometown contestants, you may visit the “Miss Magnolia State Pageant” Facebook page and vote for your favorite contestant for the Viewer’s Choice Award. It is totally free and just a great way to show your support. The contestant in each group that has the most “likes” will be crowned the Viewer’s Choice winner in each age division.

You may also learn more about the pageant at www.missmagnoliastate.com.