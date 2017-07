From Press Reports

A commencement ceremony was held Friday night for the graduates of East Mississippi Community College’s cosmetology program.

Sixteen students participated in the graduation ceremony that was held in the Golden Triangle campus Lyceum auditorium.

The graduates included Celia Pate of Mantee.

The class speaker was Kayla Duncan. Cosmetology instructor Dr. Bettye Beckum delivered the opening remarks and EMCC Dean of Students Cathy Kemp was the guest speaker.