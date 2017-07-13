Evergreen Ag Mathiston’s ‘Business of the Month’

By Betty Jeffcoats

For the Town of Mathiston

Mathiston’s “Business of the Month” for July goes to Evergreen Ag. Originally opened in 2004 under the previous owner, Michael Maddox, the Oktibbeha County Co-Op purchased the business in March of 2011.

Evergreen Ag has a little something for everyone. You can find farm implements, lawnmowers, full line of health care products for your pets, bedding plants, gardening supplies, tractors, hardware, electrical outdoor power equipment, clothes, hunting and fishing items plus a lot more.

The services that Evergreen Ag offers are a full-time service department for tractors, mowers and so much more plus a full nursery. Both departments, along with the retail side of the store, have knowledgeable employees that can answer your questions on technical and gardening issues plus general questions one might have.

Evergreen Ag measures roughly 10,000 square feet and has 14 full- time employees. Part of building was originally Mathiston Ford Motor Co. that was owned and operated by Leon Hester and the original building was renovated in 2009 to make the showroom larger.

According to Caine Adams, general manger of Evergreen Ag, “We have a large clientele base. We have our items at a competitive price and have folks that have driven upwards of six hours to come visit us. I always say that if you put things, such as a business, into God’s hands and give him the credit that he so richly deserves, he will always give back to us. He will always come through! I also couldn’t ask for a better crew to work with.”

Be sure to stop by and visit the fine folks at Evergreen Ag. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Mathiston is very happy that each of our merchants chose to come to Mathiston to operate their respective business. Our town is aware that each business will certainly be well qualified each month for the distinction of “Business of the Month.” While that is true, the mayor and board will, along with the help of our constituents, select a business each month.

Thank you Evergreen Ag!