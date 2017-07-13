EPD Report

The Eupora Police Department investigated these charges during June:

Speeding, 18; no driver’s license, three; suspended driver’s license, one; expired tag, two; careless driving, one; disregard for traffic device, one; no proof of liability insurance, five; improper equipment, two (muffler, headlight); disorderly conduct, two; public drunk, one; possession of beer, one; possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, one; possession of paraphernalia; one;

unsecured building, one (Prairie Opportunity); truck in Whites Creek Lake, one; stolen firearm, one; found property, one (gun returned to owner); harassments/threats, three; contempt of court, one; simple assault, three; resisting arrest, two;

malicious mischief, three (Mays Carwash-vending machine, Roane Avenue-cutting dog collars, LP Apartments-damaged car); stolen firearm, one (felony); counterfeit check, one (felony), attempted auto burglary, one (felony) and scam, one (felony).

The EPD made three misdemeanor arrests and investigated five traffic accidents during June.

Misdemeanor Arrests

Joshua Allred: public drunk, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Mickey Vaughn: suspended DL and expired tag.

Colin Childs White: contempt warrant, possession of paraphernalia, no DL, seatbelt violation and resisting arrest.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An arrest does not mean the accused is guilty. U.S. citizens are presumed innocent until they are proved guilty in court.