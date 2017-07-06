Mantee celebrates depot’s restoration

By Mary Frances Baker

Mayor of Mantee

We had a great day in Mantee on June 24 at the “Celebration of the Mantee Depot,” which has been relocated and restored.

Billye Gullette Dendy shared about her life growing up in Mantee during the years when the train was about the only mode of transportation.

The passenger train, which was called “The Doodlebug,” went south through Mantee about 11 o’clock and north around 2 o’clock. We only had a few people left that remember this so it was such a treat for her to come from her home in Meridian and do this.

We had food, fellowship and a variety of groups to sing. A good time was head by all.