Maben SRP features local firefighters

By Mary Boutwell, Manager

Maben Public Library

June 27 was the grand finale of the Summer Reading Program at the Maben Public Library. We had Wayne Yeatman, chief for the Maben Fire Department, and a couple of his helpers, Donald Robinson and David Latham.

They told the children the importance of calling 911, having a fire escape plan and to check smoke alarms monthly. Mr. Yeatman put on all the gear they have to wear to protect themselves in a fire. He wanted them to see what they would look like so they wouldn’t be scared of them if they had to come to their home.

They also had a house number that they sell for $20 if anyone wants one. This is to help them locate your house easily. It is reflective and easily seen at night. Just let them know and they can make you one.

He had many fun and informative items for the children: fire hats, coloring books, bracelets and pamphlets. He let them get in the truck and blow the siren, and they even got wet! Well, some of them did. Some were a little shy.

Prizes were given to the one that read the most: age 4-7 Kalee and Kinlee Scott, age 8-12 Caden Makemson; and prize from registration was age 4-7 Jonas Scrivener, age 8-12 Emma Rodgers and Caden Makamson.

Continue your reading all through the summer and don’t forget to visit your library!