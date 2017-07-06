Library concludes Summer Reading Program

For the Progress-Times

The final program of Webster County Public Library’s Summer Reading on June 27 was led by Librarian Fran Smith.

“The True Story of the Three Little Pigs,” a story from the wolf’s viewpoint, was read to the children. In keeping with the building theme, the children used toothpicks and marshmallows to construct items.

Some built small houses, some built circular objects while others built two-story buildings. All had so much fun using their creative minds.

On June 28, Ms. Pat had a water day for the Pre-K group. The children always love playing in the water followed by eating frozen pops.

Webster County Public Library would like to thank the parents and grandparents for sharing their children with us during the month of June. A total of 150 children participated this year.

Also thank you to our sponsors: Eye Clinic Of Eupora, Bert Parish, Dr. Joe Duncan, Twentieth Century Club, Belinda Stewart Architects, Karen Shook and Friends of the Webster Library. With the support of the community, the Summer Reading Program was a success.