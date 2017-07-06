Eupora mourns those who march off to war

By Lee Wonnacott

Ride Around America

Tour Notes:

Cpl. Justin Cooper Memorial

West Roane Avenue at South Dunn Street

Eupora, Webster County, Mississippi

This stop was not the one intended for Webster County.

I had planned to visit the county seat of Walthall and I will likely return for that memorial area later in the tour. This visit was conducted very early on Easter morning. The town streets were nearly deserted, which made for a very quiet visit.

Eupora fits every definition of a small town. It is less than 4 square miles in size; has a population of about 2,000 residents, and everyone shouts with glee when the local youth teams win a game or a championship.

Cpl. Justin Cooper, USMC, “Coop” to those that knew him, was one of the kids with natural talent. He was a good athlete — strong and agile enough to sack the opposing high school quarterback 19 times during a state championship game in 2004, his senior year. It was no surprise when he answered the call to service just a few days after Christmas of that year. At age 19 he had decided to become a Marine.

“Coop” had already completed two tours in Iraq before being sent to Afghanistan with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force. Every Marine is considered a rifleman, but only a few are snipers — “Coop” was one of those few, and he was good at it.

But, as in any combat zone, even the most talented warriors can be claimed by small arms fire, IEDs, or a myriad other dangerous devices and circumstances. Cpl. Cooper was hit by small arms fire while in Helmand Province, on May 19, 2008.

At that moment Eupora added another facet to its small-town qualities — it mourns its sons and daughters who march off to war.

Memorial Inscription:

“In honor of our fallen hero who now rests in heaven.

We love you, Brother

Cpl. William Justin Cooper

Oct. 22, 1985 – May 19, 2008

Helman Province, Afghanistan

Operation Enduring Freedom

United States Marine Corp

Greater love hath no man than this

That he lay down his life for his friends

John 15:13”

Editor’s Note: Lee Wonnacott posted these tour notes on his “Ride Around America” website (www.ridearoundamerica.com) on April 16.

Wonnacott, of Gold Hill, North Carolina, is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran riding his motorcycle to visit at least one veterans memorial in every county of the lower 48 states. He has completed over 1,250 stops and ridden 86,000 miles ridden to date. Follow him on Twitter @Lee_Wonnacott.