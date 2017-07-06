Eupora mayor, aldermen sworn in

By Russell Hood

The Webster Progress-Times

A packed Community Center witnessed the swearing-in of Eupora’s first black mayor, along with that of its five aldermen, on Friday.

Circuit Judge George Mitchell first administered the oath of office to newly elected Mayor Lamar Dumas, who held a family Bible during the ceremony.

Mitchell then administered the oath of office to members of the Eupora Board of Aldermen as a group: Jerry Gary (at-large), Junior Shaw (Ward 1), Howard Rumore (Ward 2), Hugh Gibson (Ward 3) and Robert Gibbs (Ward 4). All were re-elected last month.

Dumas told those gathered that he, the board and the community will work diligently to make Eupora the best it can be “with unity and love with one another using the resources God has given us. … God is getting ready to shower his blessings on Eupora.”

He succeeds Dan Burchfield, who was presented a plaque of appreciation before the swearing-ins “for 20 years of countless years and countless service to the city of Eupora.” He served four terms as an alderman and one term as mayor.

“It’s been a wonderful 20 years,” said Burchfield, who congratulated Dumas and told him he had his support.

The first meeting of the 2017-21 administration will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, following two public hearings beginning at 5:45 p.m. regarding a rezoning request and an amended building zoning ordinance.