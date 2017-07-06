Education Notes

Kris Kent

Kent among MACJC Academic All-State honorees

Northeast Mississippi Community College’s athletic department continues to set higher standards in the scholastic realm after breaking a school record for the second consecutive year.

Forty student-athletes representing seven of Northeast’s sports programs were honored with Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges Academic All-State distinction.

It is the most MACJC Academic All-State selections in school history. Northeast set another record one year ago with 20 total players securing National Junior College Athletic Association Academic Student-Athlete Awards.

Freshmen and sophomores are eligible for scholastic accolades from the MACJC by taking a minimum of 24 cumulative hours. Student-athletes with a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.79 earn Academic All-State status while those with a 3.8 GPA or higher garner Distinguished Academic All-State laurels.

Northeast student-athletes that were recognized as MACJC Academic All-State included football player Kris Kent of Eupora, who graduated in May. He had a 3.39 GPA.

“I personally would like to congratulate this group of young men and women,” said Northeast athletic director Kent Farris. “We are very excited about the outstanding number of student-athletes that received recognition. It is a reflection of the hard work that they put forth in the classroom.”

The MACJC annually acknowledges individuals from each of its 15 member institutions. It is the third straight year in which Northeast had over 20 athletes tabbed as Academic All-State.

Home school

testing July 11

The Webster County School District will test students that have been home-schooled and plan to return to the Webster County School System at 9 a.m. July 11

For more information or to register a student, contact the Office of Special Services at 258-5551 ext. 10 or 258-5551 ext. 17.

EES summer

office hours

Eupora Elementary School summer office hours are Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Please bring two proofs of residency during this time. If you have any questions, please call the school office at 258-6735.

Tomlinson awarded

NWCC Presidential

Scholarship

Brennan Tomlinson of Maben is among students who have been awarded the Presidential Scholarship at Northwest Mississippi Community College for the upcoming school year 2017-18.

These scholarships are awarded to students based on their ACT. Students must be entering freshmen and must enroll in and maintain 15 semester hours as well as the required cumulative grade point average.

Open registration for fall semester day/online classes is Aug. 10-11 from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and for evening/online classes is Aug. 8-9 from 4:30-7 p.m. Classes begin Aug. 14. Call the Recruiting Office at 662-562-3222 for academic scholarship information.

For more information, visit the college’s website at www.northwestms.edu.