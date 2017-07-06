Church News

FBC Eupora VBS

Join First Baptist Church of Eupora for a special “Camp Out” where we learn “s’more” about Jesus!

Vacation Bible School will be Sunday-July 13 beginning at 5:30 p.m. each day. Come join the fun! Sunday night will be registration and there will be lots of wet and wild fun! Be sure to bring swimming clothes (or clothes you don’t mind getting wet with water balloons and wet and wild jumpers), a towel and dry clothes.

The VBS is open to the community for children ages 4K-sixth grades. We hope to see you there!

Bluff Springs

Baptist (Choctaw)

Revival services at Bluff Springs Baptist Church in Choctaw County will be Sunday-July 12.

Services start at 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-July-12. The Rev. Jason Bridges, who has just recently been ordained, will be the visiting preacher.

Unity Baptist

Unity Baptist Church (Red Hill) will host a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Saturday featuring Beckie Gorman of Helena, Arkansas, and Family Tradition of Haleyville, Arkansas.

A love offering will be received for the singers. Doors open at 5 p.m. The church is located at 26 Harmony Road in Duck Hill. For more information, text or call 662-744-2234 or 662-440-0133.

VBS at Fellowship

Baptist Church

Fellowship Baptist Church at 2335 Old Trace Road will have Vacation Bible School, “Galactic Starveyors,” Sunday-July 13.

VBS is from 6-8:30 p.m. each day for age groups from 2 years old to sixth grade. Thursday is Parents Night and starts at 6 p.m. Finger foods will be served afterwards in the fellowship hall.

Cumberland Baptist

Church VBS

“Galactic Starveyors” Vacation Bible School at Cumberland Baptist Church in Webster County will be from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday-July 14.

A meal will be provided each evening. Ages — preschool through sixth grade. For more information call (662) 617-0293.

Calhoun County

Singing Convention

The Calhoun County Singing Convention will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 15 at Spring Hill Baptist Church. For more information call 628-6358.

Salem UMC

A bluegrass gospel concert will be at 6 p.m. July 16 at Salem United Methodist Church on Weir-Highpoint Road east of McCool featuring Alan Sibley and the Magnolia Ramblers. For more information call ‪(662) 617-3744.

Mt. Vernon

Baptist revival

Revival at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church is July 16-19. The Sunday service begins at 6 p.m. and the other services begin at 7 p.m. Bro. Brad Latham will bring the messages.