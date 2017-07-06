Children enjoy Mathiston Reading Program

By Jessie Frye

June 28 was the last day of the Summer Reading Program at the Mathiston Public Library. Children enjoyed crafts, reading and snacks each Wednesday of the month of June.

The program was coordinated by Jill Carroll from the Mathiston Civic League assisted by Sharon Fulgham.

The children had very special guests June 28, including Tom Booth and Tanner Pritchard from the Mathiston Fire Department. Pritchard, who is also a 911 dispatcher, demonstrated the garments and equipment they wear when battling fires.

EMT Kacey Skelton and Paramedic Paul White represented ambulance/emergency services of North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora.

Daniel Gilliland represented police from Mathiston and Webster County Sheriff’s Department.

The children then got to go outside and get up close touching the police car, ambulance and fire truck. They enjoyed frozen pops after the program.

Thanks to all the parents who brought children and adults who assisted.