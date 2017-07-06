4-County EPA has busy day in Maben

By Terry Harpole

On the morning of June 26, 4-County Electric Power Association was busily replacing streetlights along the highway and other streets. It is believed someone shot out the light on Highway 15 North in the accompanying photo.

Years ago, the late James Thompson, a local businessman who was on the town board, would drive around town at nights and make a list of the locations street lights were out and report them.

According to the employees, anyone can report any streetlights that are out. They also said, “The Maben Police Department is very good about checking and reporting streetlights being out.”

When streetlights are reported as being out, it might take up to as many as three business days for them to be replaced, but they will be replaced.

On June 26, the 4-County employees were replacing 14 lights. The town of Maben and the people appreciate 4-County EPA taking care of us.