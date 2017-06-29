Students rewarded for raising ALA funds

From Press Reports

Students at Eupora and East Webster elementary schools were rewarded this past spring with fun SuperKids field days by the American Lung Association after raising more than $5,400 to support the organization.

EES raised more than $1,900 and EWES raised more than $3,500.

During these fun field days, students participated in games such as relays, potato sack races and a tug-o-war competition.

“Through SuperKids, students learn the importance of taking care of their lungs and supporting projects that help people in their community,” said Amy Ellis, director of health promotions for the ALA in Mississippi. “The donations raised by these students will help to continue vital lung disease programs and research.”

SuperKids is a tobacco education program put on every year by the Lung Association that includes a tobacco education presentation before the field day where students are given the opportunity to collect donations to support lung health in Mississippi. Incentive prizes are awarded to students raising at least $20.

Lauren Surrette collected the most money overall at Eupora Elementary, raising $104. Bryce Bigham and Karlee Bigham did so at East Webster Elementary, both raising $190. They were recognized as the “Top SuperKid” at each school and received the grand prize, a Bluetooth speaker.

The American Lung Association in Mississippi thanks these hard-working students, school staff and the community for supporting their efforts.