Stewart raid yields meth, guns

From Press & Staff Reports

Five people face charges after a search of a home in Stewart turned up methamphetamine and weapons, including one stolen from Webster County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, along with Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents and Webster County deputies, served a search warrant at 53 Choctaw Road in Stewart around 2:45 p.m. June 21.

During the search, two weapons were seized along with methamphetamine and paraphernalia, according to a press release from the MCSD. One of the weapons was stolen the same day from Webster County, the release stated.

During the search, Kenneth Douglas, 57, of 53 Choctaw Road was charged with possession of firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $50,000.

Cynthia Johnson, 49, also of 53 Choctaw Road, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Gerald Dodd, 53, of 943 Fame Church Road, Mathiston, was charged with possession of firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $25,000 but he has a “hold” from Webster County.

Hugh Stone, 21, of 464 Davis Road, Starkville, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm. His bond was set at $50,000.

Jimmy Boykin, 48, of 108 Bruce Street, Weir, was charged with possession of firearm by a felon, possession of stolen firearm and possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $75,000.

Montgomery County Justice Court Judge Keith Stokes Roberts set bond for each and held initial appearances for them Friday in Winona. All five are being held in the Webster County Jail.