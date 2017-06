The Summer Reading Program for children is well underway at the Mathiston Public Library. They enjoy crafts, stories and refreshments.

The final program is at 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday) at the library. Those attending June 21 are Jill Carroll (sitting at table with back to camera), Valery Fulgham (standing with back to camera), Sharon Fulgham, Ian Barrett and his mother, Trisha, Janie Carroll, Liz Holland, Julie Gray, Carol Grace Anderson and her mother, Hope.