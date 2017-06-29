Legacy Hospice honored for quality of care

From Press Reports

Starkville Legacy Hospice has been named a 2017 Hospice Honors recipient by Deyta Analytics, a division of HEALTHCAREfirst, the leading provider of web-based home health and hospice software, outsourced billing and coding services, and advanced analytics.

Legacy Hospice of Starkville covers these counties: Webster, Choctaw, Winston, Oktibbeha, Clay, Noxubee and Lowndes.

Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

“Hospice Honors is a landmark compilation of hospices that provide the best patient and caregiver experiences,” said J. Kevin Porter of HEALTHCAREfirst. “I am extremely proud of Legacy Hospice of Starkville for achieving this highest of honors and I congratulate them on their success.”

Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2015 through September 2016. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures.

Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all partnering hospices contained in the Deyta Analytics’ Hospice CAHPS database. Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the Deyta Analytics National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions.

Deyta Analytics holds a special recognition, Hospice Honors Elite, to honor hospices scoring above the Deyta Analytics National Performance Score on all 24 of the evaluated questions.

Dr. Jack Hollister, medical director for Legacy Hospice, credits the excellent care and support provided to both patients and their families by the hospice team to being named a 2017 Hospice Honors recipient.

“The team of nurses, social worker, chaplain and nurse aides work collaboratively as a group and with the person’s doctor to ensure that their care and quality of life remains at the highest level possible,” he said.

About Legacy Hospice

Legacy Hospice was established to provide Homecare for terminally ill patients.

Its goal is to help meet patients’ physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs as well as the needs of their families. Legacy Hospice services are delivered by an interdisciplinary team consisting of the care unit (patient, family or friend), physician, nurses, nursing aides, social workers, spiritual caregivers, therapists and volunteers.