Former East Webster star transfers to Itawamba

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

Pitcher Bailie Springfield, who went undefeated in her final two years while playing at East Webster High School, recently announced she was transferring to Itawamba Community College in Fulton.



Springfield spent this past season at Delta State University, where she established herself as the No. 1 pitcher for the Lady Statesmen.

Springfield finished 8-6 overall in 21 appearances in the circle (17 of them starts) for a Delta State team which finished 21-25 on the year.

She had a 2.83 earned-run average and threw one shutout. Her 91 innings pitched led the team, and her 34 strikeouts were second on the squad.

Back in 2016, Springfield was a perfect 12-0 with a 0.54 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 78 innings pitched for an East Webster team which finished as the Class 2A state runners up.

As a junior in 2015, Springfield helped the Lady Wolverines to the Class 2A state championship by going 9-0 in the circle with a 0.78 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 45 innings.