NMMC-Eupora recognizes National EMS Week

From Press Reports

The Emergency Medical Services industry has evolved at a breakneck pace over the past several decades to keep up with the advances in modern medicine. North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora, along with health care institutions across the nation, celebrated National EMS Week in late May.

At NMMC-Eupora, Advanced Life Support ambulances are manned by Nationally Registered Paramedics with tools, protocols and skillsets that would astonish most people.

Likewise, helicopter air ambulances are equipped to function as mobile emergency rooms and critical care departments staffed with nationally certified critical care nurses and paramedics who perform life-saving interventions during rapid transport.

“We are an emergency service that provides out-of-hospital, acute medical care; transport to hospitals for emergency department services; and transport from hospital to hospital for more specialized care when the need arises,” said Neal Sanders, nationally registered paramedic.

Education

and clinicals

EMS providers at NMMC-Eupora work two ambulances that are in service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Employees work 24-hour shifts. Personnel cover Webster County on all emergency calls as well as transfers to other facilities and patient homes. They also help surrounding counties by providing mutual aid when they are in need.

Terry McCain, NREMT-B, and Neal Sanders, NRP

An EMT-Basic and a Nationally Registered Paramedic are on most ambulances. EMT-Basics have one semester of school as well as many additional clinical hours within a hospital setting and on the ambulances to learn their craft.

On most occasions EMT- Basics drive the ambulance, but they also assist the paramedic with many of their more advanced tasks. They also have to take a course to learn how to operate the ambulance in a safe manner during emergency situations and inclement weather.

Paramedics have 1.5-two years of education with two years culminating in an associate degree in applied science. Itawamba, Holmes, Coahoma and East Mississippi community colleges are examples of local learning institutions that offer these courses.

Paramedics also have multiple clinical practice requirements from a wide variety of medical services including emergency department, labor and delivery, intensive-critical care, pediatric specialties and, of course, riding on the ambulance in the 911 system.

Provide a wide

variety of care

Paramedics have to learn how to asses a person’s presentation and complaints; recognize what is wrong and make a field diagnosis; and begin their treatment en route to definitive medical care.

EMS routinely cares for a wide variety of medical emergencies such as stroke, heart attack, allergic reactions, seriously ill and weak patients, and all forms of trauma from minor to life-threatening.

EMS also assists law enforcement for medical backup during tactical operations or when law enforcement needs medical attention. They also assist fire departments by staging an ambulance on fire scenes prepared to provide immediate attention to fire fighters or victims if needed. EMS will respond to any other emergency that may arise.

Members of the North Mississippi Medical Center Emergency Medical Services team include these ground, flight and emergency department professionals: Sharon Stidham, RN, emergency department nurse; Neal Sanders, NRP, ground paramedic; Shannon McCain, RN, critical care flight nurse; and Drew Steele, NRP, critical care flight paramedic.

Not every community can boast having a flight nurse in its local emergency department. Shannon McCain is a graduate-prepared registered nurse with national certifications and a wealth of critical, emergency and rapid transport nursing experience. McCain spends countless hours caring for the sick and injured around the clock in both rotor-wing air ambulances and right here at home in the NMMC-Eupora emergency department. Here, she performs tail rotor guard as the aircraft rotors come to a halt on the hospital helipad.