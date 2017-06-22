Maben HGC installs new officers

From Club Reports

The grand finale of the 2016-17 Maben Home and Garden Club year ended May 16 with a burst of glorious hand bouquets made by none other than professor Lynette McDougald, who is our own horticulturist/floral designer extraordinaire from Mississippi State University.

Dewberry and McDougald

The Eupora native was the MSU florist manager for over 19 years; now she teaches horticulture.

After a delicious luncheon at Lake Tiak O`Khata in Louisville, McDougald took the floor and reacquainted herself with the local folks. Moving right into the installation of the new officers, McDougald used flowers, greenery and ribbon to depict the duties of each new officer.

Collins and McDougald

She used greenery, symbolic of money, for the treasurer`s position – Martha McMinn, who was unable to attend. Then she used ribbon to keep everything intact and in order for the secretary`s position – Dottie Dewberry. For our vice president, Jane Collins, she used stock, statice, and chrysanthemum; representing her position to always be in the know and willing to step in and handle affairs in the president`s absence.

McDougald and Templeton

Last but definitely not least was the bouquet for the president, Sylvia Templeton, who is willing to listen to all sides, serves as the stability for the club, gives timeless energy and provides authority to get things done. After presenting each new officer with her bouquet, pictures and hugs were made and best of luck wishes for the new club year that begins in September were given.

Before the program, Templeton had welcomed everyone and the devotion, which was taken from the Upper Room, was given by

Joyce Hays, who also blessed the food.

Necessary business affairs were handled followed by a general discussion of the upcoming beautification project – landscaping the street corners at the Maben Post Office and Springer`s Dry Goods and Showroom. The necessary paperwork for this project has been completed with MDOT and on file with the secretary. Shuff Landscape Service will be handling this project and will also handle the planting of the new boxes.

New flower boxes will soon take the place of the old barrel pots that were around town. The new boxes will feature evergreen shrubbery. Most of the barrels that were on Second Avenue have been sold. Three are still available at a cost of $25 each. Contact Dewberry if you are interested in purchasing one.

The Yard of the Month sign was placed in the yard of June Turner by Catherine Gardner.

As there was no other business, the club dismissed for the summer.