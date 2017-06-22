Local firm wins MSMA award

Honored for

the restoration

of Mantee Depot

From Press & Staff Reports

The Mississippi Main Street Association celebrated achievements of Mississippi Main Street Communities at the 28th annual awards luncheon in downtown Jackson on Thursday.

The presentation of awards was made by MMSA Board President Allison Beasley, MMSA Past President Suzanne Smith and staff.

The annual awards luncheon honors Main Street directors, board members and volunteers and recognizes the most outstanding downtown development projects from Main Street communities in Mississippi.

Among the 2017 award recipients was Belinda Stewart Architects of Eupora for Outstanding Rehabilitation Project — the Mantee Depot. The award is granted to an individual or business that has completed an outstanding historic rehabilitation project that continues the use of the building.

Depot restoration

The restoration and relocation of the historic Mantee Depot has been a catalyst to boost development and restoration in this village of fewer than 250 people. The depot, which was built in 1905, was relocated close to its original location after sitting on private property for many years.

Mantee received two grants to make renovation possible — the first from Mississippi Department of Transportation Enhancement Funds and the second from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. The renovation began in September 2015.

The exterior non-original asbestos and Masonite siding was removed and the original board siding was restored. A new roof was installed along with new wood windows and original freight doors.

The ticket area was rebuilt using new and old studs, the freight room was realigned and ADA access was provided. The village has found new use for the depot as a community room, City Hall offices and a museum.

Resurrecting the landmark Mantee Depot has provided a platform for “new things to start happening” as the tiny little town of Mantee looks forward to tomorrow’s growth.

A grand opening for the renovated depot was held last October — the same month that Belinda Stewart Architects received a Citation Award for the project from the Mississippi Chapter of the American Institute of Architects during its 2016 Design Awards Celebration.

Mantee will present a “Celebration of the Mantee Depot” this Saturday. Activities start at 4 p.m. at the Mantee Community Center, and will include tours of the depot, entertainment and a baked potato bar.

‘Preservation

heroes’

“This is the Mississippi Main Street Association’s most important event of the year,” Beasley said of the awards luncheon. “It gives us an opportunity to meet with and celebrate the local directors and investors throughout the state that are doing the hard work of making our downtown districts more competitive, successful and sustainable.”

“We are thrilled to honor our economic development and preservation heroes in Mississippi’s downtowns,” Beasley said.

Since 1993, Mississippi Main Street Association has generated more than $5 billion in private and public investment (including more than $1.2 billion in public investment).

In 2016, Mississippi Main Street programs generated 234 net new businesses, 68 business expansions to existing businesses, 1,811 net new jobs, 104 facade rehabilitations and 366 downtown residential units.

MMSA has 50 active Main Street cities throughout the state, seven Downtown Network members, and numerous associate, allied professional members and Friends of Main Street.