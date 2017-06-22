God’s timing: 1st grandchild arrives

By Michael Brannon

I got up early yesterday (June 7) to make the trip to Angela’s to install shelves, baby gate, blinds and make some outside repairs. It was supposed to be a “chore” day, but life has its own schedule and Annie Garland Hayes decided that today was her day.

A month or so earlier, I had spent time in the garage reshaping an eight-drawer chest into a changing table. As the paint was sanded off, knobs replaced and changing area added, I tried to relate to this baby that our daughter was carrying. I wondered how do you feel what a mother feels for an unborn child. A connection that words can’t describe is what I wanted, but feelings can’t be forced. It’s a stranger, but yet it’s not.

Many thoughts raced through my head trying to find a prayer, some words, a memory that would give that certain high needed. I didn’t know her, but I knew my child. I had prayed many a prayer that God would bless these parents who so badly wanted a child, and God knew and I knew that they would raise a child to serve him.

Bryan came to me as I was installing the gate, and said he would be cutting grass and wasn’t taking his phone with him. My job was to notify him if need be. Angela and Annie sent me to fetch him. Still, the connection for me was a million miles away. I can’t recall being scared about anything or of anyone, and this moment was this moment.

We sometimes lose joy from worry and fear, and I put up the security wall as my protection. Standing by her bed at Baptist East, her pain became our pain, and my thoughts drifted back to my mother and sisters of what they must have gone through without pain medication and constant care. I know mother almost died and was confined to a bed for six months after my birth, and since I was born on Avery Jean’s 11th birthday, she became my mother for that period.

Men have it so easy compared to the mothers who bring us into this world. As Dr. Hayes stated, its called “labor” for a reason.

Kissing Angela goodbye before they took her to delivery, I still was trying to find my connection to this child she was about to give this family. A child we prayed for, they prayed for, and a child who was moments away from arrival.

Waiting is one of the hardest things for me. I’m not patient, and the “waiting room” is extremely under labeled at time like this. I kept peering past the nurse’s station in the direction of where I had last seen them go.

An hour or so later, a photo pops up on our phones of Angela and Annie. She was here, but this was a photo. What was missing? I struggled to find a feeling that I wanted. I’m not one to hide how I feel about anything or anyone. “I love you” will pop out of my mouth more quickly than “pass the potatoes.”

God has a way of getting our attention. The family was allowed to go see his latest creation, and as we walked down the hallway to Angela’s room, the excitement was all around the Brannon and Hayes family.

I looked at our first grandchild, how tiny, how vulnerable, how active and how strong in just her few minutes, and I knew I found what I had been looking for..

Anyone who sees a child held closely to its mother, gently stroked on the cheek by the father and grandfather, and they listen as she makes her first sounds, has no option but to connect. God knows timing, God recognizes love, and God allows us to walk at our own pace at times.

The connection was easy when I saw what I saw and heard what I heard. … God is good. Joe Wiley and Viola are also smiling this day, as is Annie Kimbriell Curry (Gee’s grandmother).

