Fire destroys Whitt Road home

From Staff Reports

Firefighters battle the fire that destroyed the Allred residence on Whitt Road.

The home of the Richard Allred family, west of Eupora on Whitt Road, has been destroyed by fire.

The Eupora Fire Department was dispatched about 2 p.m. June 14 to the residence at 547 Whitt Road. The EFD was on scene within minutes to discover the house was almost completely consumed by flames. The Tomnolen and Walthall fire departments were dispatched to assist.

Unfortunately, the structure was completely consumed by fire and was a total loss. Everything inside was lost, including five family dogs, according to the EFD and a family member’s Facebook post. The EFD was apparently called back to the scene at 10 p.m., Webster 911 reports indicate.

The residents were reportedly not at home during the initial start of the fire and were not harmed, the EFD stated.

Clothing or other donations may be made by contacting Debi Ballard or Justin