Education Notes

Summer Scholars

play features

local student

Hallie Ashley of Eupora is a cast member in an upcoming play being written by the high school students attending the Summer Scholars camp at Mississippi State University.

The play, “Triangle and Tribulations,” will be presented at 7 p.m. June 30 and 1 p.m. July 1 at McComas Hall. Admission is free; donations will be accepted.

Hallie, a rising sophomore at Eupora High School, is the daughter of Jason Ashley and the late Stephanie Dorroh Ashley. Grandparents are Elton and Diane Dorroh, Glen and Cynthia Berry, and John and Carol Ashley.

School Board

approves staff

recommendations

The Webster County School Board has approved certified and classified staff recommendations for 2017-18.

Board members did so May 15, according to minutes of that meeting. The board also approved or accepted:

• four district polices presented for annual review that were tabled from May 8.

• a bid from Flora Logging (the higher of two) for harvest on 48 acres on a 16th Section tract.

• recommendations for eight summer workers.

• the Career and Technical Education assurances for 2017-18.

• the Professional Development Report for 2016-17 and the Professional Development Plan for 2017-18.