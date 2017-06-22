Disabilities focus of Maben Library program

By Mary Boutwell, Manager

Maben Public Library

“Build a Better World,” the Maben Public Library’s Summer Library Program, kicked off June 13 with Lisa Stewart, Webster County coordinator with the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

She presented a program about disabilities. Stewart talked about how we should treat people with disabilities. One of the things she stressed was that they are the same as everybody. They can do most of the same things. Some of them need a little help such as a wheelchair, crutches, seeing eye dog or pony.

Stewart talked about handicap parking and how we should leave that open and not park there so that it will be available if someone handicapped needs it. She wanted them to learn to make good decisions and gave them all stickers stating they were caught being good.

We had a good group and they received prizes for attendance, registration and the most read.

The prize from registration age 4-7 was won by James Walter Scrivener; age 8-12 by Emma Rodgers. The prize for the most read age 4-7 went to Parker Tenhet, who read 10 easy books. No one from age 8-12 had a book log. So next week, read, read, read and don’t forget your book log for extra prizes.

Next Tuesday, our presenter will be Chief Wayne Yeatman of the Maben Fire Department at 10 a.m.