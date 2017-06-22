Bellefontaine native on ‘Street Outlaws’

By Russell Hood

The Webster Progress-Times

Bellefontaine native Todd Skelton will be featured on the second season of “Street Outlaws: New Orleans,” which premieres Monday night on the Discovery Channel.

American street racing is the subject of the docu-reality series, which provides an inside look into the action both on the road and behind the scenes.

“Street Outlaws: New Orleans” will air every Monday at 8 p.m. local time starting next week with a two-hour premiere on June 26 that will re-air at 10 p.m. The premiere will be preceded at 7 p.m. by “New Orleans: Shoot to Thrill,” which gives sneak peeks into the upcoming season.

“The series follows a fledgling group of street racing bandits … as they try to prove to the entire world that they are America’s best,” according to Discovery Communications. “The race to top the list continues with faster cars, bigger clashes and more bragging rights at stake.”

Pilgrim Media Group, the producer, filmed the new season over a nine-week period a year ago and included Skelton’s Team Predator and its 2003 street race Corvette in seven of those weeks. Although he does not know how many episodes will ultimately feature his team because of editing, Skelton said it could be condensed down to six.

The episodes were filmed in Team Predator’s “home street” of Columbia (Marion County) plus Kansas, Texas and Georgia.

Skelton, now of Pearl, said he was asked to be in the first season of “Street Outlaws,” which is Discovery’s No. 1 cable series for men, but declined. However, he did appear on MAV TV’s “House of Grudge” drag racing series and won all three featured races.

Although street racing is typically an unsanctioned and illegal form of auto racing that occurs on a public road, Skelton said all race nights that were filmed for “Street Outlaws” were legal, with officers blocking off streets for safety. When filming at other times, “The producers told us if the cops came we were on our own and they were leaving,” he said.

In addition to local cable providers, Discovery can be found on DirecTV at Channel 278 and on the Dish Network at Channel 182. Full episodes can also viewed anytime on discoveryGO.com

Online: discovery.com/StreetOutlawsNOLA, facebook.com/StreetOutlawsNOLA, ‪twitter.com/StreetOutlawsNO and instagram.com/stoutlaws.