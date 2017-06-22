2 with local ties vie for Miss Mississippi title

By Gwen Sisson

Two ladies with local ties will be competing for the Miss Mississippi crown on Saturday.

Anne Elizabeth Buys and Macy Mitchell will be among the 44 contestants competing for the title and various scholarships as part of the Miss Mississippi Scholarship Pageant 2017. Preliminaries are today-Friday, all beginning at 8 p.m., and the televised pageant will be at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Anne Elizabeth Buys

Buys is the granddaughter of the late Dr. James Edward Booth and the late Mattelyn Booth of Eupora, and daughter of Mark and Judy Booth Buys, who is a Eupora native.

In her biography page for the Miss Mississippi program, Buys said Dr. Booth was one of the most influential people in her life.

“While he sadly is no longer living, my grandfather, Dr. James Edward Booth, has had the most influence on my life,” she wrote. “Being a survivor of World War II and the Battle of the Bulge and coming back home to America to serve as a surgeon for over 50 years, he truly showed me what it meant to have courage, patriotism, and dedication. I strive each day to live as he did and to love others in the way that he did.”

Buys is representing her hometown as Miss Vicksburg in this year’s pageant. She will be dancing on pointe to “Via” by Bond and her platform is Water for Life.

Anne Elizabeth is a communications-public relations and broadcasting major at Mississippi State University.

At the 2016 Miss Mississippi pageant, Buys placed first runner-up to Miss Mississippi and won numerous scholarship awards.

Macy Mitchell

Mitchell is the granddaughter of Janie Parsons Woods of Stewart and Russell Berryhill of Eupora, and daughter of Michael and Leesa Mitchell.

Mitchell said she loves the slower pace of Webster County.

“My mom’s side of the family is from Webster County, which is very different from Forrest County where I grew up,” she said.

“Visiting Webster County is always a treat for me, not only because I get to see my family, but also because each visit is an escape from the busyness life brings. I am always able to simply sit and talk with my numerous family members while enjoying my grandmother’s famous chicken salad or delicious red velvet coconut cake. Webster County never disappoints.”

Mitchell is serving as Miss Deep South and she will be singing “When You Tell Me That You Love Me” made famous by Diana Ross in the 1990s.

“If I am being completely honest, the first time I listened to this song, I wasn’t very fond of the lyrics; however, I learned to relate to the lyrics in a unique way,” she said. “Although this is a love ballad from one person to another, I like to think about all of the amazing, greasy, carb-filled foods I am excited to eat after the swimsuit portion of competition is over. I cannot wait to perform this piece on the Miss Mississippi stage.”

Her platform is Crowns for a Cure, which is an American Cancer Society fundraising pageant as part of her Relay for Life Team. Mitchell directs and produces the pageant in her hometown of Petal.

Macy is a communications major at the University of Southern Mississippi. She also participated in the 2016 Miss Mississippi pageant. She said preparing for the competition can be difficult, but contestants learn so much about the value of hard work as part of this organization.

“Preparing for Miss Mississippi is very similar to eating an elephant — you have to take it one bite at a time,” Mitchell said. “Miss Mississippi preparation can be extremely overwhelming if you allow it to be. I have learned that each day requires determination, dedication and discipline. These three attributes are essential in all areas of competition, and also in life. I am thankful to be a part of an organization that encourages young women by teaching them value of hard work.”

For more information about the Miss Mississippi Scholarship Program or to buy tickets, go to www.missmississippipageant.com.