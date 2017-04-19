MAEP funding down $195K for district

From Staff Reports

State funding for the Webster County School District for the next fiscal year will decrease nearly $195,000, according to a public education advocacy group.

A chart prepared by The Parents’ Campaign shows the amount of state Mississippi Adequate Education Program funding each school district was allocated for the 2017-18 school year. It also shows the difference from FY2017 to FY2108 and the amount of underfunding per district (the amount below what is required by state law). The Mississippi Department of Education is cited as a source for the data.

According to the data, the WCSD’s funding allocation for the upcoming fiscal year (starting July 1) is $9.1 million — a decrease of $194,689 from FY2017. The allocation is $876,496 below the full funding level, the chart shows.

Officials have said that a school funding rewrite could be considered during a special legislative session planned before July 1.