Lady Wolverines rolling into playoffs

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress-Times

East Webster’s softball team picked up two more division victories last week, running their win streak to five heading into the postseason.

The Lady Wolverines whipped Calhoun City 11-5 last Tuesday, then won a crazy 24-22 decision over rival Eupora on Thursday to improve to 14-5 on the year.

East Webster was slated to wrap up the regular season on Tuesday at home against Vardaman.

The Class 2A state playoffs are scheduled to begin Friday and Saturday this week, but as the Region 4-2A champion, East Webster will receive a bye. The Lady Wolverines won’t play until the second round when they’ll take part in a best-of-three series currently scheduled for April 25-27.

In the wild, 24-22 slugfest at Eupora, East Webster banged out 22 base hits and took advantage of 10 walks.

Jennah Pate was 4-for-6 with three doubles, two runs and four RBIs and Jessica Aron was 4-for-6 with three runs and a couple of RBIs to pace the many offensive stars on the night.

Jessica Davis was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, four runs and three RBIs, while Mari-Todd Brown was 3-for-4 with four runs and four RBIs.

Janey Aron added a pair of hits, three runs and an RBI; Emily Nason was 2-for-4 with four runs scored; Coy Jennings was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs; Josie Reed singled and drove in two runs; and Jessi Reed had one hit, one run and one RBI.

Davis was the winning pitcher.

East Webster scored nine times in the top of the second inning to go up 9-2, only to see Eupora come back with 11 runs in the home half of the second for a 13-9 lead. The seesaw battle was on then, with the contest being tied at 16 after four innings before the Lady Wolverines eventually pulled away.

Liz Massey was the winning pitcher in the victory over Calhoun City last Tuesday, going the full seven innings and allowing three earned runs.

East Webster scored three times in the bottom of the first to erase a 1-0 deficit and also got three runs in the fourth and sixth frames.

Davis pounded out a 3-for-3 day with a double, three runs and two RBIs and Jessi Reed was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored to lead East Webster’s 12-hit attack.

Jessica Aron was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI; Janey Aron had two hits and two runs scored; Pate doubled, scored and drove in a run; Brown doubled and had one RBI; and Nason singled, scored three times and drove in a run.