Lady Eagles whip Winona, lose wild one to East Webster

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

Eupora’s fast-pitch softball team earned a big division win over Winona last Monday, but lost a 24-22 thriller to rival East Webster that still had the Lady Eagles’ postseason fate up in the air entering this week.

Last week’s split of division games left the Lady Eagles with an overall record of 7-10. They were to take on Calhoun City Tuesday in a contest with playoff implications – and the MHSAA Class 2A state playoffs begin Friday and Saturday with best-of-three, first-round series.

After an 8-2 win over Winona on Monday, the Lady Eagles had the lead on three separate occasions in a crazy game against East Webster. The teams combined for 51 runs, 46 hits, 17 walks and four errors – but it was Eupora which came up on the short end when the dust settled.

The Lady Eagles lost despite an 11-run rally in the second inning, and despite a 6-for-6 day from Savannah Kilpatrick that included a double, a triple, four RBIs and five runs scored.

Khylar Cain was 4-for-6 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs; Haley Farley was 4-for-5 with a triple, two doubles, three runs scored and six RBIs; and Marlee Ray was also 4-for-5 with three runs scored to lead the offensive charge.

Christianna Boren added three hits and three runs scored; Delta Newman had two hits, three runs and two RBIs; Kylie Richardson had a single, double, a run and three RBIs; Haylee McCrory had a single and a double and scored once; Addison Mason singled, scored and drove in a run; and Sidney Bailey was 1-for-1 at the plate.

Newman was the winning pitcher earlier in the week against Winona, however, allowing just three hits and one earned run in 6.2 innings in the circle.

Eupora scored three times in the bottom of the third against the Lady Tigers, then busted the game wide open with five runs in the fifth.

Richardson had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs to pace the Lady Eagles.

Newman and Mason both had a double and an RBI and Ray had a double, a run and an RBI. Farley added a hit, two runs and two RBIs; while Kilpatrick, Cain and Boren all scored once.