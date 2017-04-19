Eupora, East Webster to open tennis playoffs

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

The postseason has officially arrived for the tennis teams at both Eupora and East Webster.

With the MHSAA state playoffs cranking up this week, both squads were slated to participate in opening-round matchups in the Class 1A-2A bracket.

Victories would push them into second-round action the week of April 24.

Eupora, the Region 4 winner, was scheduled to host the Region 3 runner-up while East Webster – the Region 2 runner-up, was to travel to Region 1 champion Baldwyn.

Eupora’s Richie Hernandez captured the boys’ singles championship in the Region 4-1A-2A Tournament. Madison Hester was the girls’ singles runner-up; Wesleigh Cummings and Gracie Burton were the girls’ doubles runner-up; and Jaime Hernandez and Kaelyn Mitchell were the mixed doubles runner-up.