East Webster’s Aron signs with Mississippi College

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

East Webster’s Jessica Aron has fought through some grueling knee injuries during her high school career. She has not only competed with the state’s best, but also enjoyed plenty of success.

Now, Aron will have the opportunity to compete and enjoy success on the college level – as she signed last week to continue her playing career at Mississippi College in Clinton.

“I am very excited,” Aron said. “High school ball has been fun … I’m hoping to get another state title to finish it out. I don’t want it to end, but I’m excited about getting the chance to play at Mississippi College.”

Aron’s batting average has hovered around the .500 mark this season for East Webster, which has caught fire and enters this week with a 14-5 record. She hit .538 in an injury-shortened junior campaign.

“Jessica sets the table for us in the leadoff spot and she’s a very versatile player,” East Webster coach Lee Berryhill said. “She’s gone through a lot of adversity (with the knee injuries) but she stays persistent and keeps fighting through.

“She swings the bat very well and if she can get 100 percent healthy, she’s got the speed to go with it,” Berryhill said.

Aron is catching this season for East Webster, but projects as an outfielder or middle infielder on the next level.

In Clinton, she will play for highly-successful coach Brooke O’Hair and the Lady Choctaws in the Gulf South Conference.

Aron has been a part of three state softball championships at East Webster, two of them in slow-pitch.