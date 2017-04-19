East Webster, Eupora lifters place third individually

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

A pair of local powerlifters placed third in their respective weight classifications last week during the 2017 MHSAA Powerlifting Championships.

The Class 2A state powerlifting meet, along with all six MHSAA classifications, was held at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

East Webster’s Kentarious Patterson finished third in the state while competing in the 114-pound weight classification. Just an eighth-grader, Patterson managed a 230-pound squat, a 150-pound bench press and a 335-pound dead lift for a 715-pound total.

Eupora’s Edwin Herard, meanwhile, was third in the 181-pound weight classification. A sophomore, Herard had a squat of 480 pounds, a bench press of 250 pounds and a dead lift of 500 pounds for a grand total of 1,230 pounds.

Union High School ran away with the Class 2A state team championship with 50 points – easily outdistancing Bruce, which was the state runner-up with 32 points.