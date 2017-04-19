Dillinger accepts athletic director spot at Eupora

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

Eupora’s new athletic director is a familiar name and one who is familiar with Eagle athletics.

Adam Dillinger, who has spent the past 11 years at Ackerman and more recently Choctaw County, was named as the school’s new AD last week.

“Eupora is a great school,” Dillinger said. “There’s really not a lot of difference between Ackerman and Eupora. But I’m looking forward to the transition and a new beginning.”

Dillinger spent 16 years total in Choctaw County – several of them coaching one of Eupora’s biggest rivals. Most of his time was spent as the head football coach, although he has also coached baseball.

It’s unclear just yet if Dillinger will have any coaching duties at his new school.

“I’m just looking forward to getting started,” said Dillinger, who also coached football at Nanih Waiya. “It’s been a great time in our lives in Ackerman … I met my wife here and pretty much got my start here. We’ve had a lot of success and it has been my home since 1999.

“It will always be important to me and our family and we’ll always have great memories of our time here. Now, I’m excited about starting a new chapter.”