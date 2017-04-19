Calendar of Events

Mathiston Public

Library meeting

and open house

A meeting at the Mathiston Public Library will be at 6:30 p.m. April 20. Everyone who can is asked to attend. We need many folks for a Friends of the Library to organize and help improve our library.

Also, an open house will be at the library from 2-4 p.m. April 23. Come meet the new librarian and view some changes in the library. Much help is needed.

EHS Merit-

Awards Banquet

Eupora High School will hold its Merit-Awards Banquet at 6:30 p.m. April 27 in the EHS cafeteria.

The last possible date to purchase tickets, which are now $15, is April 21 at the EHS office.

Youth fishing rodeo

at Choctaw Lake

Youth 15 years and younger are invited to a fishing rodeo April 22 at Choctaw Lake near Ackerman. The event is co-sponsored by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

The free event provide a good opportunity for young anglers to fish a lake that is well stocked with catfish, which are typically easy to catch. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear, catfish bait and stringers.

The fishing rodeo starts at 9 a.m. Call Donna McKay at 285-3378 for more information.

Gospel singing

A gospel singing will be at 6 p.m. April 22 at the Cowboy Church located at 1557 CR#5 off Hwy. 35 between Vaiden and Kosciusko

Pam Gardner (Still Blessed), Not for Sale (Dough Haunch and Johnny Tate), the Glory Road Singers and the Peppers Family will perform.

A love offering will be received for the groups. Concessions will be available. For more information call or text Angie at 662-744-2234 or 662-440-0133.

‘United We Read’

The “United We Read” community book drive is underway through April 28.

Community members are asked to donate slightly used fiction or nonfiction books they no longer want or need. Collection bins for book donations in Webster County have been placed at Piggly Wiggly, Plymouth Tube and North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora.

Books will be redistributed from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29 at the Webster County Public Library in Eupora. The book giveaway will provide children, youth and adults an opportunity to select books they can read during the summer months.

For more information, call the United Way of North Central Mississippi at 323-3830 or e-mail unwayokt@maxxsouth.net.

Community forum

will address

programs for youth

A community forum concerning programs for local youth will be at 6 p.m. May 4 at the Eupora Community Center.

The purpose of the forum is to get parents and other community agencies and leaders involved in promoting programs for teen-agers and youth in the Eupora area.

Family reunion

The annual Williams, Bailey, Mixon, Golden Family Reunion will be held in the Montevista Baptist Church fellowship hall in Webster County on May 6 beginning at 10 a.m. Bring a covered dish and item for silent auction. For more information contact Anne at 662-275-3809.

Biggers-Trussell

family reunion

The Biggers-Trussell family reunion starts at 11 a.m. May 6 at the old Biggers homeplace: 4180 Chester-Tomnolen Road, Eupora.

CCHS Homecoming

Never attended a semiannual Choctaw County High School class reunion? This year the Homecoming 2017 reunion is the place to be May 26 and 27. All graduates of CCHS, Weir High School, Ackerman High School and French Camp Academy are invited.

On Friday night, memories of pep rallies, tailgating and anything athletic will be celebrated, just like back in the day. Then, Saturday night is the red-carpet stroll and is sure to be a treat to remember. If you haven’t registered, be sure to see a member of the classes of 1967, 1974 or 1977 for all the details.

Library storytime

Storytime at Webster County Library in Eupora is each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Pat Ray entertains the children with songs, stories and crafts. Children ages 2-5 are invited to attend.

Maben Public

Library storytime

Maben Public Library has storytime every Friday at 10 a.m. featuring many fun activities along with a story.

AA meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5 p.m. at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora’s Education Conference Room.

NA meetings

Narcotics Anonymous meetings are the second, fourth and fifth Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Choctaw County Library in Ackerman. Call 662-552-0966 for details.

Longview Opry

Enjoy music, refreshments and fun at the Longview Opry on Highway 12 in Longview every Saturday at 7 p.m. Talent is welcome. Admission is free.