Wolverines enjoy four-win week

By Rocky HIgginbotham

Webster Progress Times

East Webster rolled up four victories on the diamond last week, including a pair of division wins over Calhoun City.

The Wolverines hammered Class 4A Louisville 19-9 in a makeup contest last Monday, then earned a 7-2 win at Calhoun City on Tuesday. On Thursday, East Webster shut out French Camp Academy 1-0, then came home on Friday to run-rule Calhoun City 13-3.

Last week’s four wins improved the Wolverines to 16-6 on the season. Their only scheduled contest this week was a Tuesday game at Class 6A Starkville.

Next week, East Webster is slated to host Oak Hill Academy on Monday (April 17) and entertain Bruce on Tuesday (April 18). The MHSAA Class 2A state playoffs begin April 21-24.

East Webster opened the week with a 16-hit attack in an easy win over Louisville. The Wolverines scored 14 times in the bottom of the first inning.

Luke Wilson was 3-for-3 with a home run, double, two runs and five RBIs and Cade Shurden was 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs to lead the onslaught.

J.T. Slay was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs; Cameron Pilgrim was 2-for-2 with a run; Miller Hancock was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI; Wes Silver doubled, scored twice and drove in a run; Keevon Patterson doubled and drove in a run; Walker Johnson had one hit, two runs and an RBI; Art Thompson singled and scored; Dalton Perrigin scored and had one RBI; and Jon Austin Roberts scored once.

Roberts, Wilson, Cody Boland and Carson Gilliland combined on the mound to allow nine hits, seven earned runs and strike out five.

On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored twice each in the fifth and seventh innings to pull away from host Calhoun City.

Shurden was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run and Thompson tripled, singled, scored and drove in a run.

Spencer Carden doubled; Johnson singled and drove in two runs; Hancock and Slay both singled and scored; Wilson scored and had two RBIs; Roberts had one hit; and Bryant and Patterson both scored.

Dalton Brown earned the pitching win, going five innings and fanning five. He combined with Gilliland to allow four hits and just one earned run with seven strikeouts.

Thursday at FCA, Boland threw six shutout innings and gave up just four hits and a walk to earn the win. Gilliland got the save with two strikeouts in a scoreless seventh inning.

Both teams had just four hits, with Hancock, Slay, Wilson and Perrigin getting singles for East Webster.

The only run of the game came in the top of the fourth, when Johnson’s RBI groundout scored Wilson.

Friday, East Webster busted open a close game with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and run-ruled visiting Calhoun City.

Shurden was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run and Roberts was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for the Wolverines, who took advantage of eight walks and four errors by Calhoun City.

Sloan Hillhouse doubled and drove in one; Slay and Wilson scored three times apiece; Thompson singled and scored twice; Carden singled, scored and drove in a pair of runs; Johnson scored and had an RBI; and Patterson scored.

Johnson went four innings to earn the win, striking out four and allowing just one earned run before Gilliland finished up.