Lady Wolverines roll to three victories

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

As the postseason draws nearer, the East Webster fast-pitch softball team is picking up steam.

The Lady Wolverines rolled to three victories last week, beating Calhoun City, Eupora and Noxapater to improve to 12-5 on the season.

East Webster won 7-2 at Calhoun City last Tuesday and topped Eupora 9-2 last Thursday in division matchups. On Friday, the Lady Wolverines hammered Noxapater 19-7.

This week, coach Lee Berryhill’s squad is slated to host Calhoun City Tuesday and go to Eupora Thursday. Next week, they’ll entertain Vardaman on Tuesday (April 18). The MHSAA Class 2A state playoffs begin April 21-22.

Last Tuesday at Calhoun City, East Webster scored four times in the top of the third inning to take control.

Jessica Davis was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and two RBIs and Emily Nason was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI to lead the way.

Jessica Aron singled and doubled; Jessi Reed singled and drove in two runs; Jennah Pate had one hit and one RBI; Janey Aron singled and scored; Josie Reed singled, scored and had an RBI; MariTodd Brown singled and scored; Coy Jennings had a single; and Madelyn Crowley scored once.

Liz Massey was the winning pitcher, striking out four and allowing just one earned run in 5.2 innings in the circle.

On Thursday, the Lady Wolverines scored five times in the bottom of the first inning and coasted to a win over rival Eupora.

Janey Aron was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Jennings had a pair of triples, four RBIs and a run scored to lead the way.

Davis was 2-for-4 with two runs scored; Pate had two hits and one run scored; Jessi Reed singled, drove in a pair of runs and also scored; and Brown, Crowley and Josie Reed all scored as well.

Massey was again the winning pitcher, going the distance and giving up just one earned run with four strikeouts in seven innings.

Friday at Noxapater, the Lady Wolverines scored six times in the top of the first inning — only to see the host Lady Tigers roar back with five runs in the bottom of the same inning. But East Webster got another run in the second, then busted it open with five runs in the third on its way to a rout-shortened win.

Janey Aron was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI and Davis had a single, double, three runs and three RBIs for East Webster, which out-hit Noxapater 13-10.

Pate had a single, double, two RBIs and a run scored; Nason doubled, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs; Josie Reed had a single, two runs and two RBIs; Jessi Reed had a single, two runs and one RBI; Jennings banged out two base hits to go with four RBIs and three runs scored; Sydney Dewberry singled and scored twice; and Brown scored a pair of runs.

Davis was the winning pitcher, giving up six earned runs in five innings of work in the circle.