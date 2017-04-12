April 3

James Moody, DOB 01-12-88, WM; Eupora 5: hold for Pontotoc: felony warrant for burglary.

April 5

David Fason, DOB 08-18-72, WM; Webster 4: aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Aaron Corr, DOB 07-28-83, WM; Montgomery 8/McNeer: stolen property.

Amanda Corr, DOB 10-22-85, WF; Montgomery 8/McNeer: stolen property.

Scott Pindel, DOB 12-16-60, WM; Montgomery 8/McNeer: hold to go to mental institution.

April 8

Eterio Williams, DOB 04-19-94, BM, Montgomery 6/Burton: driving with suspended license — hold for Southaven.

April 9

Tracey Denley, DOB 09-24-71, BF; Montgomery 8/Burton: no DL, no seatbelt and no insurance.

These public records were obtained from the Webster County Jail docket. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.