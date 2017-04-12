Host of locals selected for all-star games

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

It seems rosters for all-star contests popped up on a daily basis following spring break, and there’s plenty of recognition for basketball, baseball and football players from both Eupora and East Webster.

Rosters for the Northeast Mississippi Coaches Association all-star games in each of those three sports were recently announced, as were rosters for the Crossroads Diamond Club/Mississippi Association of Coaches all-star baseball games.

Eupora’s Jabrieya Morton was selected to play in the NEMCA all-star basketball game June 3. The Mississippi Delta signee averaged 17.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.0 blocked shots per game last season for the Lady Eagles.

East Webster’s Shye Link and the Eupora duo of Charvez Embry and Claude Herard were all selected to play in the NEMCA all-star football game.

Link, a Holmes signee, caught 48 passes for 804 yards and eight touchdowns and also had four interceptions for the Wolverines last year. Herard recorded 96 tackles and also had four rushing touchdowns while Embry – a two-way lineman – recorded 50 tackles.

Herard was also chosen to play in the NEMCA all-star baseball game, as well as the Crossroads Diamond Club all-star game – and he’ll have plenty of company in both those games from his neighbors at East Webster.

The NEMCA all-star baseball game is slated for May 27 in Corinth, while the Crossroads/MAC game for Class 1A/2A all-stars is set for June 3 at 11 a.m., at Pearl’s Trustmark Park.

Herard currently leads Eupora (13-4) with a .464 batting average and 21 RBIs.

He will be joined in the NEMCA all-star game by East Webster’s Miller Hancock, Luke Wilson, Carson Gilliland and Cade Shurden. And, Wilson, Hancock and Gilliland will also play in the Crossroads/MAC game.

Hancock, a Hinds Community College signee, was also chosen as the NEMCA Class 2A Player of the Year. He is currently hitting .481 with 21 runs scored for the Wolverines.

Wilson, a Holmes football signee, is batting .322 with two home runs and 22 RBIs, while Shurden is hitting at a .308 clip with two homers and 20 RBIs.

Gilliland is currently 4-2 overall with one save and a 1.40 earned-run average for the Wolverines, who are 16-6.