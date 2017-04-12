Golf fundraiser set for April 28

From school reports

The East Mississippi Community College football program will be hosting the Second Annual EMCC Football Golf Classic on Friday, April 28, at Lion Hills in Columbus.

With proceeds going to the Lions’ football program through the EMCC Development Foundation, the cost of the four-man scramble event will be $50 per participant or $200 per team. The cost will cover greens fee, complimentary drive balls and cart rental. A shotgun start is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Prizes during EMCC’s football fundraiser will be awarded for hole-in-ones as well as for the longest drive and closest to the pin.

For additional information on the EMCC Football Golf Classic interested participants should contact EMCC assistant football coach Cade Wilkerson via phone (601-934-3055) or e-mail (dwilkerson@eastms.edu).

A tournament brochure and entry form can be accessed online at EMCC’s athletics website, www.EMCCAthletics.com.