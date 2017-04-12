Eagles split division pair with Bruce

By Rocky Higginbotham

Webster Progress Times

Eupora split a pair of Region 4-2A baseball contests last week with Bruce, winning 6-0 at home last Tuesday before dropping a disappointing 8-5 decision on the road Friday.

The split sent the Eagles into this week’s action with a record of 13-4 overall. They were scheduled to visit Winona on Monday and host the Tigers on Thursday in division matchups. On Friday, Eupora is slated to go to Louisville.

Next week, the Eagles host FCA on Monday (April 17) and Vardaman on Tuesday (April 18) before the MHSAA Class 2A state playoffs open up April 21-24.

Last Tuesday at home, Tanner Knight and Cade Farley combined on a shutout with sparkling efforts on the mound for the Eagles. Knight went 5.1 innings and struck out eight to get the win, allowing just three hits. Farley threw 1.2 innings of hitless relief.

Knight was tough at the plate, as well, going 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI while Farley was a perfect 3-for-3 with a run scored.

Connor Hood was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs; Claude Herard was 2-for-3 with a run scored; Coley Tabb doubled and drove in a run; and Brett May singled and drove in a pair of runs.

On Friday at Bruce, the Eagles let a two-run lead get away from them and lost 8-5 despite giving up just four earned runs.

May was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Al Dumas was 2-for-2 with a run to lead Eupora, which out-hit Bruce 8-7.

Farley was 2-for-4 with a run scored; Hood scored and drove in two runs; Tabb and Ash Dumas both singled; Donovan Turner drove in a run; and Herard scored the team’s other run.

Farley, Knight and Tabb combined to scatter seven hits and the four earned runs while striking out six.