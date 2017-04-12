Church news

Pleasant Hill

Spring revival at Pleasant Hill M.B. Church in Kilmichael will be April 12-14 at 7 nightly. The Rev. Nelson Forrest will be the speaker.

Relay for Life

salad luncheon

The Relay for Life team of First Baptist Church of Eupora will host its annual salad luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14.

Salads and desserts will be served in the FBC fellowship hall. Dine in or take out for a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to help fund the Gertrude C. Ford Hope Lodge. It will be opening in the fall in Jackson. The lodge will provide free lodging for cancer patients and their caregivers so they can focus on getting well and going to their treatments.

All donations are welcome and can be made out to The American Cancer Society/Hope Lodge. The Webster County Relay for Life Committee will NOT be holding the traditional Relay for Life event this spring, only various fundraisers for Hope Lodge.

FBC Good

Friday services

First Baptist Church of Eupora will have Good Friday services beginning at noon on April 14. The public is invited to attend.

Calvary Baptist

Calvary Baptist Church, 960 VFW Road, will begin Easter Sunday, April 16, with a worship service beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday School will follow while the men of the church are preparing breakfast.

After Sunday School, everyone will enjoy Christian fellowship while sharing breakfast. This will conclude services for the day. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Walthall Baptist

Easter services

On Easter Sunday, April 16, Walthall Baptist Church will have an early worship service at 8 a.m., breakfast at 9 a.m. and Sunday School at 10 a.m. During the 11 a.m. worship service time the adult choir will present a cantata titled “Because He Lives, Amen!” Everyone is invited to come enjoy a day of celebration.

Crossway Church

Easter services

Crossway Church invites you and your family to Resurrection Sunday services on Easter Sunday, April 16, at 10 a.m.

There will be special music by the Crossway Kids and Nursery as well as Crossway Singers and Musicians. An egg hunt will follow worship for the children (bring your Easter baskets).Come celebrate the Risen Savior with us this Easter!

The church is located at 811 Veterans Memorial Blvd. (across from McDonald’s) in Eupora. Call 662-744-5240 for more information or like us on Facebook at Crossway Church.

Crossway Church

revival services

Crossway Church invites you to a “Holy Ghost Awakening” revival for all generations April 21-23.

Service times are April 21 at 7 p.m., April 22 at 3 p.m. (special youth service with worship, word and recreation in the family life center) and 7 p.m., and April 23 at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Worship will be led by the Crossway Singers and Musicians. The evangelist will be Pastor Tim Cook from Taylor Church of God of Prophecy in Vardaman. Come experience God during these powerful and anointed services!

The church is located at 811 Veterans Memorial Blvd. (across from McDonald’s) in Eupora. Call 662-744-5240 for more information or like us on Facebook at Crossway Church.

Providence UMC

Providence United Methodist Church on Hwy. 15 North in Maben will have its annual memorial service at 10:45 a.m. April 23. The Rev. Cary Sutphin will deliver the memorial address.

Crossroads Baptist

memorial service

The annual memorial service at Crossroads Baptist Church (Webster County) will be at 11 a.m. April 23.

Spring Valley

hosting Tracemen

Spring Valley Baptist Church in Mathiston will have its fifth Sunday singing at 1:30 p.m. April 30 featuring the Tracemen Quartet. Everyone is invited.

OCC carport sale

The Operation Christmas Child Committee of First Baptist Church of Eupora will be hosting a carport sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6 to raise money for shipping costs for OCC shoeboxes.

Donations will be accepted and arrangements can be made for pick up or drop off by contacting Reba Thompson or Wendy Cook, or by calling the church office at 258-3491.