‘United We Read’ kicks off

From Press Reports

Area United Way leaders are teaming up with the Starkville Kiwanis Club and Family Center Excel by 5 for a project they hope will be a real page-turner for people across a four-county area.

The “United We Read” project, which began Monday, is an effort aimed at helping to promote and encourage reading and literacy across Webster, Choctaw, Oktibbeha and Winston counties. The United Way of North Central Mississippi serves those four counties.

In its fourth year, the “United We Read” project “is a great opportunity for the community to come together to help promote literacy. I love that you can do something as simple as donate books and make such an impact said Caitlin Rackley, co-chair of the project.

Richard Switzer, committee member and Kiwanis Club board member, said, “The mission of Kiwanis is to improve the world one child and one community at a time. Education is one of the fundamental requirements toward improving the world. Encouraging reading by giving away books for all ages helps strengthen the main building block of education and therefore the Kiwanis Club of Starkville is proud to participate in the ‘United We Read’ book drive.”

Chase Landrum, committee member, said, “It feels really good to be able to give back to the communities in Choctaw and Webster counties. I think promoting literacy in Mississippi is important and ‘United We Read’ is a great way of doing that. ‘United We Read’ provides books to people who otherwise wouldn’t have access to them.”

Joining the team with their support are Atmos Energy, Rotary Club of Louisville, East Mississippi Lumber Co. and Copy Cow.

The “United We Read” project is taking place in two stages. The first part of the project involves a community book drive underway through April 28. Community members are asked to donate slightly used fiction or nonfiction books — either paperback or hardcover — they no longer want or need. Donors should not bring magazines, used activity books or reference books such as encyclopedias or college textbook.

Collection bins for book donations in Webster County have been placed at Piggly Wiggly, Plymouth Tube and North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora.

Once collected, volunteers will take the books to OCH Regional Medical Center and other locations to be sorted according to reading level/age group. They will then be prepared for redistribution at the “United We Read” book giveaway events from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29 at the Webster County Public Library in Eupora and locations in the other counties.

The book giveaway events will provide children, youth and adults an opportunity to select books they can read during the summer months. Any books remaining after the “United We Read” book giveaway will be donated to the four local libraries for their “Friends of the Library” group to use for their monthly fundraisers, homebound senior citizens and the Little Free Libraries program.

For more information about the “United We Read” project or to volunteer, call the United Way offices at 323-3830 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday or e-mail unwayokt@maxxsouth.net. Messages left at the United Way office will be returned as soon as possible.